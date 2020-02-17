Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.71.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $219.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $558.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.