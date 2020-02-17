Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,385 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

XOP traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $18.78. 22,961,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,107,668. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

