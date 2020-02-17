Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,712. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.