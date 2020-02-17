Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $234,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

LSCC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.77. 2,316,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

