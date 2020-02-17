Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,703. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.