Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.72.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.87. 1,050,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,871. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $212,876.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

