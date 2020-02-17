Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPC by 122.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 904,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 498,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 10.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RPC by 511.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RES traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 1,644,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,147. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $892.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

