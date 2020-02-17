Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,313,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 123,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $192,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,027.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 53,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $590,502.08. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

GLDD traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $648.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.48. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

