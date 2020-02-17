Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $824,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $62,674,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $51,023,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $50,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. 2,657,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.