Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $775.55 million, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.