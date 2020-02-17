Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.15. 1,659,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,437. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.