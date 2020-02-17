Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,266. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

