Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 755 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,583,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after buying an additional 73,418 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 519,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.22. 18,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $59.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.