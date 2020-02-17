Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $104,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $103.76. 1,376,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

