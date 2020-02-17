Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $54,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,190,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.39.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

