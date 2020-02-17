Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases New Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 44.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,076,000 after acquiring an additional 948,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after acquiring an additional 379,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 378,279 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 287.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 329,509 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,740. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.75%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

