Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.70. 2,527,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,656. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

