Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,288 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 167.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 373.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.37. 97,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,606. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

