StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

