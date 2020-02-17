StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. StrongHands has a total market cap of $438,819.00 and $81.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,703,616,719 coins and its circulating supply is 16,290,422,365 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

