Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Stryker stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

