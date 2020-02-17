Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.42.

SLF stock opened at C$66.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$47.03 and a 1 year high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total value of C$1,755,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,373,635.15. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778 in the last 90 days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

