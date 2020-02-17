SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.26.

SPWR opened at $8.34 on Thursday. SunPower has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

