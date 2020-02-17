Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SHO opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

