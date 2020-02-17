S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives Buy Rating from National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. National Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SANW. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.60 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.27 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

