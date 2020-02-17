Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $36,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.60. 779,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.54.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.