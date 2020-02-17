Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $47,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.62. 3,284,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,852. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

