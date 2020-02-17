Swiss National Bank Has $37.25 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $37,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 987,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150,998 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. 1,520,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.