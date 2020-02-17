Swiss National Bank Has $39.75 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $39,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after buying an additional 281,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 138.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $389.48. The company had a trading volume of 118,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $224.84 and a one year high of $398.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.60 and its 200 day moving average is $334.89.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

