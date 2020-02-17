Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,142,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

