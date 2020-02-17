Swiss National Bank Sells 145,900 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,607,735 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 145,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $45,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 989,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 352,763 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,183,000 after buying an additional 79,796 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.05. 18,532,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,137,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

