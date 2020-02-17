Swiss National Bank Sells 16,400 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $44,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.93. The company had a trading volume of 507,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,721. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.