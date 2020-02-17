Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $162.96. 900,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,464. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

