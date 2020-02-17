Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Splunk by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.52. 961,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,568. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,827 shares of company stock worth $8,003,783 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

