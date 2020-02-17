Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.71. 25,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.70. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $158.72 and a 12 month high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

