Synovus Financial Corp Has $909,000 Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.