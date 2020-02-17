Synovus Financial Corp Sells 393 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

AEP stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,858. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

