Synthomer’s (SYNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synthomer to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 400.45 ($5.27).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.38) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 340.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 315.89. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

