T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $170,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $137.39. 713,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,854. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

