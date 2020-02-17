Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 1,141,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.