Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 1,141,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.
