Target Coin (TGT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $572.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.76 or 0.02801467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00232042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00144584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021786 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com . Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.