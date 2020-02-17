Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TH. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of TH stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,058.3% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 974,528 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

