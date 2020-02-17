Tatro Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,140 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,356,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,944.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 304,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after buying an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 109,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $339.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

