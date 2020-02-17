Tatro Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

