Tatro Capital LLC Invests $269,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 717,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 730,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.