Tatro Capital LLC Invests $6.96 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.69. The company had a trading volume of 87,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

