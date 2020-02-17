Tatro Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

AUY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,354,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,179,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

