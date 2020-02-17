Tatro Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,970 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. Boeing comprises about 3.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.49. 4,197,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.11. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

