Tatro Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,704 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after buying an additional 124,149 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 703,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,945. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1331 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

