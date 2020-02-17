TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TCF Financial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 318,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 53,530 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,670 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

